Video: Tyre Of Delta Airlines Plane Bursts Into Flames On Landing, 1 Injured

An inflatable slide was used to evacuate the passengers.

In a shocking incident, a plane tyre of Delta Airlines burst into flames upon landing at Atlanta Airport in the United States on Wednesday. The incident took place when a Boeing 757 plane carrying 190 passengers from Virginia landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 6 pm, as per a report in Fox News. Many videos of the same instantly went viral on social media where many emergency vehicles were seen surrounding the plane.

In the footage, the plane was seen on the taxiway with several vehicles surrounding it. An emergency vehicle was also used to spray water on the aircraft while an inflatable slide was used to evacuate the passengers. One person was injured in the accident. The condition of the injured passenger has not been revealed yet.

Passengers were forced to evacuate a #Delta Boeing 757 (N767DL) after it landed at #Atlanta today at 5:37 p.m. Flight #DL1437 took off from #Richmond. The left main gear tire blew during landing, which sparked a fire.



🎥 ©Mike Russell | 📷 ©Bruce Campbell | ©Jean Druckenmiller pic.twitter.com/5libGzQtT7 — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) August 3, 2023

A video posted by the outlet revealed the dramatic conversation between the pilot and the air traffic control of the Atlanta airport. "It sounds like we blew a tire, 1437, is that correct?" the pilot said. To this, the controller responded, "Yes sir, we did see smoke and fire coming off one of your tyres." He added that emergency personnel were on their way.

Delta Airlines said in a statement, "We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of flight 1437 at our hub this afternoon. Initial reports indicate that one of the aircraft's tires blew upon landing and components of the landing gear were hot."

"Customers evacuated via emergency slides and are being moved to the terminal via bus. We apologize to each for this experience - nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew," they continued.

As per Fox News, the incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.