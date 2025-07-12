Video: Top Ukrainian Spy Assassinated In Broad Daylight On Kyiv Street

A senior Ukrainian intelligence officer, Colonel Ivan Voronych, was assassinated in a daylight ambush in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district on July 10, 2025. Surveillance footage shows a masked assailant approaching Voronych and firing five shots at close range before fleeing the scene.

Voronych, a veteran of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), had been instrumental in covert operations against Russian targets, including the notable Operation Spiderweb that destroyed significant Russian military assets.

Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the killing, which is being treated as a targeted assassination. While no suspects have been identified, the incident underscores the ongoing clandestine conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"With five shots at close range while leaving the apartment today at 8 am, the enemy killer did his dirty work," Roman Chervinsky, a former Ukrainian intelligence officer, told the Telegraph. He emphasized that Voronych had been "fighting the enemy since 2014."

"A criminal investigation has been opened into the murder of an SSU employee in Kyiv's Holosivskyi district," a spokesperson for the security service told Ukrainska Pravada.

"The Security Service and the National Police are taking comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice."