Video: Three US Children Struck By Lightning On Puerto Rico Beach, Hospitalised

The incident happened on May 27 in the northern coastal town of Isabela

A horrifying video has surfaced online showing three children being struck by a lightning bolt on a beach in Puerto Rico. The incident happened on May 27 in the northern coastal town of Isabela when the three children, all from the US, were standing on the San Juan beach.

Footage of the incident that captured the lightning strike shows a sudden blast of light before all the children fall backwards simultaneously. Family members and bystanders rushed to their aid and were seen desperately trying to revive the children before the first responders arrived.

The children, whose ages ranged from seven to twelve were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Aguadilla, a police statement said. The oldest child is said to be in a serious condition.

X user Collin Rugg shared a video of the incident. He wrote, ''The children, ages 7, 10 and 12 were huddling with each other when a lightning bolt hit the group. The kids were seen all falling backwards at the same time when the bolt hit them. According to WAPA TV, the 12-year-old is in critical condition and the 7-year-old lost feeling in his feet.''

Here's the video:

Social media users expressed shock and concern and prayed for the children's recovery. Some questioned why the kids were on the beach during such conditions. One user wrote, ''As soon as I see lightning in the sky, I go inside. Nothing is worth risking a lightning strike.''

Another commented,'' I can't help but wonder why on earth were the kids at the beach during the thunderstorm? Nevertheless, I hope they can make a full recovery.''

A third said, ''I hope those kids are ok!! Those parents should know better than to let their kids be out in the open during a lightning storm.'' A fourth added, ''Wow that brings a tear to my eye seeing those chest compressions going on. Hopefully, the injured kids survive. Looks like they were all out on the beach when it was raining. I think lightening is one of the reasons they tell you to get off the beach during the rain.''