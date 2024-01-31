Video: Tesla's Optimus Robot Goes For A Walk With Elon Musk

The video has amassed 12.4 million views on the platform.

Elon Musk regularly shares intriguing content on his X (formerly Twitter) account, ranging from memes to updates on products his companies are developing. Now, the billionaire shared a video of Tesla's Optimus robot walking in a room.

Elon Musk wrote, "Going for a walk with Optimus." The video displays a robot moving slowly around a room. A small group of people can be observed watching the robot move.

"Small step for a robot, giant leap for the robotkind," said a user.

"One step at a time Optimus will create a brighter future for us all," added a person.

Another added, "This is just the beginning. Eventually, Optimus will walk with the fluency and speed of a human being."

A person said, "Love these Optimus updates. Great seeing the improvements."

"Our quest for AI might ruin the world faster than climate change. Imagine this stuff malfunctioning, it will be horrific, worse than any terror attack," commented a person.

Notably, Optimus robot is part of Tesla's AI and robotics division and uses an AI-first approach. The company says that, with the help of inference hardware, this is the only way to make fully self-driving, bipedal robots. Optimus Gen 2 is the newest Tesla robot, and it's the successor to Optimus Gen 1, which was unveiled in March 2022.

A few days ago, the billionaire shared a video of Tesla's Optimus robot expertly folding a t-shirt. The clip showed the humanoid smoothly pulling a T-shirt from a basket and folding it with both hands, mimicking human actions. However, as the video started to gain traction online, Mr Musk was forced to issue a clarification saying that Optimus can't do this on its own yet but certainly will be able to do this in future.

"Optimus folds a shirt," Mr Musk wrote on X while sharing the clip of the robot. However, Mr Musk, in a follow-up post, clarified that the robot cannot yet do this autonomously. "Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won't require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt)," the billionaire wrote.