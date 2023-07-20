Video: Suspected Gas Explosion Rips Open Roads, Flips Cars In Johannesburg

People residing in flats along the street have been advised to evacuate from the buildings.

A suspected gas explosion ripped apart a busy road in South Africa's Johannesburg during the evening rush hour on Wednesday and overturned several vehicles, BBC reported. Eyewitnesses reported feeling the ground shake and then hearing a loud bang at the time of the blast.

No fatalities have been reported, however, nine people have been taken to hospital for minor and intermediate injuries, officials said. Other people were evacuated from the area due to fears of a second explosion.

Pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media showed huge cracks and holes in the middle of roads, and cars toppling along Johannesburg's Bree Street.

Watch the videos here:

Explosion in Jozi... joubert and bree street pic.twitter.com/nJIUnHwMfh — Sizwe Mchunu (@CzweMchunu) July 19, 2023

This looks bad!! 😱👀



Suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg rips open roads and flips cars during rush hour.



Video via: @BOTHWEL80771373#SouthAfrica#Johannesburg#explosionpic.twitter.com/ucDwoDSbpu — Volcaholic 🇰🇪 🇬🇧 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 19, 2023

📕 Underground gas explosion in Johannesburg, people were hurt, Cars damaged.😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/gWqBlWmcWq — Sbusiso M. Mhlanga (@SbusisoMMhlanga) July 19, 2023

Suspected Gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg CBD. pic.twitter.com/GqZInpx0kP — Man's NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 19, 2023

“Buildings are in danger of collapsing. The damage is extensive,'' said Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province where Johannesburg is located, Independent reported. He added that 23 vehicles were flipped over by the explosion.

People residing in flats along Bree Street have been advised to evacuate from the buildings.

While gas was suspected to be the cause of the explosion, it's not clear if it was from a leak in the city's underground pipes or from another, undetermined source. Several experts have been called in to determine what might have caused the explosion.