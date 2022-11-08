Video Shows Narrow Escape For Driver After Car Crushed In Accident

The video has received a lot of attention and comments on the Reddit platform.

A viral video shows an unbelievable incident in which a man emerged from a car alive despite the vehicle being completely crushed in an accident. However, the location and date on which the video was shot are not known. The video caption reads, "Man survived being crushed in a car accident by ducking down."

The 3-minute-long video begins with a crane pulling the car from the rubble. The off-white coloured car looks like a mangled heap of metal, considerably reduced from its original size. As the clip progresses, it becomes clear that the car was crushed under a vehicle carrying mud.

People gathered around the car are seen looking for any survivor and find the driver trapped inside. They are seen trying to rescue him by turning the car and breaking the glass shield.

Within the next minute, the man is seen emerging from the car with the help of the people gathered around. It appears that he ducked to avoid getting crushed along with the car.

Due to his injuries, the trapped man was unable to walk. One of the crowd members picks him up with his hands and places him in the ambulance, which transports him to the hospital later.

After watching the video, one user was left shaken and wrote, "Sounds like my worst nightmare. Stuck in a tuna can with dead bodies and no one can hear you. sends shudders down my spine."