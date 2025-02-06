Video Shows Naked Iranian Woman Jumping On Police Car In Bold Protest

A daring protest in Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad, has gone viral after a woman was filmed stripping naked and jumping onto a police car. The shocking footage, shared on social media, shows the woman yelling at armed officers as she stands on the hood of the car in the crowded streets. She then climbs onto the windshield, making a defiant gesture. Despite attempts by officers to get her down, she refuses to move, even as one officer reaches into the vehicle, reportedly for a weapon.

A male officer, armed with an automatic weapon, appears to hesitate to detain the woman due to her nakedness, as reported by Euronews.

While the exact motivation behind her actions is unclear, reports on social media suggest that she was protesting Iran's increasingly oppressive clothing laws for women. The woman's bold protest has sparked a mix of reactions, with some speculating about her mental health and others hailing her as a symbol of resistance against the country's oppressive clothing laws for women.

The incident is part of a larger movement in Iran, where women are pushing back against the strict dress code enforced by the morality police. Earlier, a woman stripped to her underwear at Tehran University, sparking widespread debate and discussion on social media.

In another incident, a woman confronted a cleric at an airport in Mehrabad. In the video, the woman was seen removing the cleric's turban and shouting, "So you have honour now?"

The protest has also sparked international attention, with many expressing solidarity with Iranian women fighting for their rights. One user on X wrote, "The bravery of these women is truly inspiring. It's a powerful statement against tyranny. I hope they will be free from oppression."

Another commented, "That is raw courage." A third said, "My heart and soul with Iranian women's resilience and determination, hope they get through."

Notably, the mandatory hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair and body in public, has been a source of contention for decades. Women face severe punishments, including fines and prison sentences, for not adhering to the strict dress code.

Many Iranians are now questioning the legitimacy of the morality police and the laws they enforce. Even some conservative figures and lawmakers have criticised the morality police, highlighting the divisive impact of the hijab mandate on Iranian society.

In December last year, Iran's legislature passed a "chastity and hijab" bill that introduces harsher punishments and fines for women and girls who expose their hair, arms, and legs. However, the bill has been put on hold due to an international outcry from activist groups and human rights organizations, including Amnesty International.