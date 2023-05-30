Video Shows Moment Gunfire Erupts Near Beach In Hollywood, 9 Injured

Mass Shooting: The nine injured included six adults and three children.

Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted on Monday between two groups near a beach in Hollywood, Florida, according to USA Today. Clips from the scene, posted online, show dozens of panicked beachgoers fleeing. The outlet said that the nine injured included six adults and three children, the outlet quoted Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson Yanet Obarrio Sanchez as saying. All of the victims were in stable condition, Ms Sanchez added. All those injured were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

The police said that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire. One person has been detained and cops are looking for more suspects.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told reporters on Monday evening that cops responded to reports of a shooting at 6:42 pm.

Ms Bettineschi said that children are aged between 1 and 17, while the adults between 25 and 65. One of the victims underwent surgery.

"Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a Facebook post.

The entire incident was recorded on Hollywood Broadwalk camera and show the moments immediately after the shooting. In the clip, the beachgoers are seen running or seeking cover as gunshots are fired.

"I heard like three gunshots and I just see a wave of people running off, like screaming and running out," Marvin Mikhail, a local, told NBC Miami.

One of the patients at Memorial Regional Hospital described the scene as paramedics brought the shooting victims to the trauma centre.

"There was a whole bunch of traumas and we were hearing it off the speakers all through our visit here. It was pretty intense there were a lot of nurses in and out of the emergency room trying to see what was going on because there was so many people coming in," Cheyenne Ramos told the outlet.

Hollywood Police is asking anyone with tips or information to contact them.