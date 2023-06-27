Video Shows Massive Fire Engulfing Residential High-Rise In UAE's Ajman

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the incident

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise residential complex in United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ajman city in the early hours of Tuesday, Sky News reported. The incident occurred in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex, Khaleej Times reported.

A video shared by Ajman police headquarters on Instagram shows the corner of the building engulfed in flames reaching from the ground level to the top. Meanwhile, debris can be seen falling on the ground as emergency services arrive at the scene. After a few hours, the fire was brought under control.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the residents evacuated from the affected building were transported to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah on seven buses provided by the emirate's Transport Authority.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, while talking to the Khaleej Times, said that a mobile police station was brought to the site of the accident. The team provided certificates and other measures for residents to report the loss of items.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the incident, but UAE officials are yet to comment on what happened.

Notably, the fire engulfed two buildings in the same complex back in 2016, as per BBC. Residents were evacuated, but several were treated for breathing problems and minor injuries.

In 2020, a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah injured seven people. Videos on social media showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower.