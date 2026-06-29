Video Shows Lava Eruptions Up To 700 Feet At Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano

Lava fountaining is ongoing at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, with fountains from the north vent reaching an estimated height of 600-700 feet, according to USGS Volcanoes.

The update was shared by USGS Volcanoes on their X account, along with a video showing the active eruption. The post said that Episode 50 of Kilauea summit lava fountaining began at 10:10 a HST on June 27 and is still ongoing.

The USGS said this is part of an eruption that began on December 23, 2024, in the Kilauea summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It added that the lava fountain from the north vent is reaching an estimated height of 600-700 feet above the vent.

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The USGS also shared details from the National Weather Service about wind conditions. It said surface winds below the inversion level, around 8,000 feet or 2,400 meters above sea level, are expected to be moderate to strong trade winds from the northeast. These winds are likely to move the lower part of the plume toward the southwest, which may result in tephra fall in that direction.

It further stated that above the inversion layer, very light winds are expected up to 18,000 feet or 5,000 meters, which may allow the plume to spread out. Above this level, winds are expected to become stronger and more westerly, which could push parts of the plume toward the east and may result in ash and Pele's hair falling in that direction.

According to the USGS post, fountaining episodes typically last 12 hours or less, although ash can remain in the air for longer depending on wind and weather conditions.

Authorities have advised the public to stay aware of hazards and follow official updates from USGS, the National Weather Service, and Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

