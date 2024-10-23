Advertisement

Video Shows Incoming Israeli Missile Turns Residential Building To Dust In Beirut

The event has sparked global outrage and heightened tensions between the two nations.

Beirut, Lebanon:

The video of an Israeli missile striking a residential building in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday is going viral across various social media platforms amid ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to The New York Post, the multi-story building was reportedly located in the Tayouneh neighbourhood, next to Horsh Beirut, a city park. The viral video of the incident showed that the impact of the missile attack was so catastrophic that it caused the entire structure to collapse instantly within a few seconds.

Watch the video here: 

About 40 minutes prior to this missile attack, an Israeli military spokesperson had issued a social media post in Arabic alerting residents in and around two buildings on the southern suburbs of Beirut to leave the area.

Also Read | Hezbollah Rules Out Negotiations During Fighting With Israel

The incident has sparked widespread outrage around the world. Local authorities and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to assess the damage and provide assistance to any affected individuals.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said on Tuesday there would be no negotiations while fighting continued with Israel, and it claimed sole responsibility for a drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's holiday home.

The group "takes full and sole responsibility" for targeting Netanyahu's house, Mohammad Afif, head of the Iranian-backed operator group's media office, told a press conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

"If our hands didn't reach you the previous time, then days, nights, and the battlefield are still between us," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

