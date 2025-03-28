Israel Launches 1st Air Strike On Beirut Since November Ceasefire: Report

Lebanese official media reported an air strike Friday on south Beirut following an Israeli military warning, the first such raid since a November ceasefire largely halted hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

AFPTV images showed smoke billowing from the area.

BREAKING: An Israeli airstrike hits a building in the Lebanese capital Beirut, marking the most serious violation of the ceasefire agreement reached last November. pic.twitter.com/udtlbVhk3J — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 28, 2025

The National News Agency said that "Israeli warplanes struck the Hadath neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs", referring to a densely populated area home to residential buildings and schools.

⚡️🇱🇧🇮🇱BREAKING:



Israel bombed Lebanon, with Israeli forces conducting two airstrikes on a building in Al-Hadath, in Beirut's southern suburb.



Israel claims the building was used as a “Hezbollah storage facility.” The entire structure was leveled. pic.twitter.com/nyEhVJc3Fr — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 28, 2025

The Israeli warning for a building in Beirut's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah has strong support, sparked panic in the area, with parents rushing to pick up their children from schools that quickly shut, AFP correspondents said.

Heavy traffic clogged roads around the southern suburbs as many residents of the area, which Israel heavily bombed during two months of war with Hezbollah from September last year, tried to flee, the correspondents added.

