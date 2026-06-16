Video: Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bomber Nosedives, Crashes In Siberia

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed during a training flight in Siberia's Irkutsk region on Monday, nosediving into the ground and sending up thick plumes of smoke, the Defence Ministry said. The four-member crew ejected safely.

Videos shared by outlets linked to Russia's security services showed the Tupolev Tu-22M3 nosediving into the ground, followed by a thick plume of smoke.

Unverified footage on social media also showed the aircraft going down in a wooded area near the Angara river, producing a huge column of smoke.

All four crew members of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber ejected safely after the crash, with no threat to their lives or health, officials said. There was also no damage on the ground as the aircraft was not carrying any combat load.

"The crew ejected. There is no threat to the pilots' lives or health," the Interfax news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying. "There is no damage on the ground. The aircraft was flying without a combat load," news agency Reuters reported.

Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed near the village of Kamenka. Fire crews were working to put out a blaze at the site, and all four crew members were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kobzev said preliminary information pointed to engine failure as the likely cause of the crash.

The Tu-22, code-named "Backfire" by NATO, is a Soviet-era supersonic bomber that Russia has used in combat in Syria and Ukraine.

The Tu-22M3 is a modernised version that can carry Kh-22 cruise missiles as well as air-launched hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.