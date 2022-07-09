Video: Russian Tanks Go Up In Smoke After Ukraine Airstrikes

Ukraine said the number of "enemy's tanks" destroyed by them will soon reach 2,000.

War-hit Ukraine said its airborne force destroyed nine Russian tanks as their defence ministry shared a footage showing thick smoke rising from tanks after explosions.

Several such explosions were seen in aerial shots tweeted by the Ukrainian defence ministry on Saturday. They said the number of "enemy's tanks" destroyed by them will soon reach 2,000.

Footage by the Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces. pic.twitter.com/PFVHJwoMcr — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 8, 2022

It is not clear from which region the footage is from.

In a tweet yesterday, the ministry shared a photo of another destroyed tank resting upside down in Chernihiv.

"They wanted to take Kyiv in three days, but something went wrong. Remains of the Russian occupiers and their scrap metal in Chernihiv region," the tweet read.

The ministry also shared a picture of a rocket-like projectile in air, terming it as a "going away gift for some of the Russian occupiers."

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 20.