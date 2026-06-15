Video: Russian Strikes Set Kyiv's 1,000-Year-Old Monastery Complex Ablaze

A historic monastery complex in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine, was enveloped in fire after a large Russian missile and drone attack on Sunday night, officials said. The fire occurred at the Dormition Cathedral, the main church of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Videos on social media showed flames coming out of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, an almost 1,000-year-old religious site in Ukraine. Flames were seen coming out of the ancient buildings, including the Dormition Cathedral. Thick smoke spread across the complex.

Another building inside the monastery complex also caught fire and was badly damaged. The monastery is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its golden domes and religious importance.

Other photos and videos showed broken church walls, collapsed roofs, and burnt metal sheets scattered across the ground. Large parts of the buildings were damaged, with bricks and debris everywhere. Fire damage and structural collapse were visible in multiple sections of the premises.

Some images also show rescue and inspection work, where firefighters and workers are walking through the ruins. President Volodymyr Zelensky is also seen assessing the situation.

Emergency crews rushed to the site as firefighters tried to control the blaze.

"This is one of Russia's most serious crimes against Christian culture to date," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

“In Kharkiv, the Russians carried out a repeat strike against our rescuers as they were putting out a fire at the site of an earlier strike on an industrial facility. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," he wrote.

Ukraine said Russia carried out a large overnight attack using around 70 missiles and more than 600 drones across the country. In Kyiv, at least four people were killed, and more than 23 others were injured when missiles and drones hit residential areas.

At least 9 people were killed, including at least five in Kharkiv. About 140,000 homes lost electricity due to the drone attack. In Dnipro, Russia struck the grounds of a railway station, a college, and several enterprises.