Video: Russian Forces Use Handheld "Yolka" System To Take Down Drone

Russian forces are now using a new handheld anti-drone system called "Yolka" in combat.

In a video shared online, a soldier is seen launching a small interceptor drone from a pistol-like device. After launch, the device automatically tracks the target drone, chases it in the air, and destroys it mid-flight, according to reports.

The system first came into public attention during Russia's Victory Day parade in May 2025, when a compact device was seen with a security officer near President Vladimir Putin. Officials later linked it to the Yolka system.

The "Yolka" is designed to shoot down enemy drones midair using impact. It has a cylindrical body and two sets of X-shaped wings. These wings help it fly and stay stable in the air. It does not use a normal tail like regular aircraft. At the back, it has small electric motors with propellers that help it move and control direction.

After launch, the Yolka is said to autonomously track the target drone, chase it in the air and engage or destroy it mid-flight.

How Yolka Works

The Yolka releases a small interceptor drone from a gun-like launcher. The drone flies into the sky and searches for enemy drones. It then follows the target and tries to destroy or disable it in the air.

The system does not use explosives. Instead, it crashes into the target drone at high speed to take it down. It is said to use cameras and sensors, along with artificial intelligence (AI), to find and follow enemy drones on its own after launch.

Reports say the Yolka can hit targets up to about 3 kilometres away and fly at speeds of around 200-250 km/h. The device is small and light, and each interceptor is estimated to cost around $500.

The Yolka is designed to fight the growing use of surveillance drones and FPV kamikaze drones which are used heavily in modern warfare, especially in the Ukraine war.

