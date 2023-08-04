Video: Rollercoaster In US Freezes Mid-Air, Guests Forced To Walk Down

The shocking incident took place at Cedar Point in Sandusky.

In a nightmarish incident, guests at an amusement park in Ohio, United States, were forced to walk down a 200-plus-foot roller coaster by stairs after it suffered a mechanical issue mid-air, as per a report in Fox News. The shocking incident took place at Cedar Point in Sandusky on July 31 on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster, which stands at 205 feet and is the "Guinness Book of World Records holder for its leading edge height".

Cedar Point's Director of Communications Tony Clark told the outlet that the incident happened because of a "standard ride stoppage" which led to the guest evacuation situation. Mr Clark also stated that this was a "check engine light" situation which meant that the roller coaster couldn't be restarted immediately.

According to Cedar Point's website, the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster debuted in 1989 and it was the "fastest and steepest" complete circuit coaster in the world.

A similar incident took place in the UK a few days ago. Eight riders, including an eight-year-old were left stranded at the top of a 72-foot-high rollercoaster that stalled at an amusement park.

According to SkyNews, the incident took place on July 28 at the Adventure Island theme park in Southend, Essex. The riders were left hanging vertically for about 40 minutes before they were rescued and returned to the ground.

A video going viral on social media showed riders of the Rage attraction at the Adventure Island theme park stuck at a 90-degree angle facing skywards. They were left stranded near the highest point of the ride, which is advertised as Adventure Island's "biggest and best" rollercoaster - with "loops, twists, and flat-out speeds". Further, a rescue operation was launched and those aboard were evacuated and returned to the ground within 40 minutes.