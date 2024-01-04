Video: Rifle-Wielding Man Opens Fire In UK Shop, Goes On Rampage At Cinema

The man entered the cinema and also visited other premises in the city.

A shocking video of a rifle wielding man opening fire before going on a rampage outside a packed cinema in Liverpool has emerged on social media. It shows a man wearing a hoodie and flippers firing shots inside the shop. The man had reportedly entered the shop around 8pm, threatened the store assistant and demanded cash before firing a gun and leaving the shop empty handed, the Evening Standard said in a report. According to The Telegraph, the 49-year-old man was arrested by the police after the gunfire.

The Merseyside Police received a call about the incident at a store known as Sangha newsagents, on Lower House Lane in Norris Green, on Wednesday night.

"At around 8.50pm officers received a report that shots had been fired at Showcase Cinemas on East Lancashire Road after a man entered the premises carrying a firearm," the police said in a statement, as per The Telegraph report.

"About 20 minutes before there was an incident at a business on Lower House Lane where a firearm was discharged," the statement further said.

There were no reports of injuries.

The man then entered the cinema and also visited other premises in the city, as per Evening Standard.

"It was reported that a man armed with a gun entered the cinema complex and threatened two members of staff in the foyer, before leaving," said police.

"When he got outside he fired a number of shots in the air before escaping in a car. No one was injured during this incident and no damage was caused," they further said.

The cinema complex was placed on a lockdown. The police advised the locals to stay indoors as a manhunt was launched for the suspect.

Showcase Cinema, meanwhile, said they are cooperating with the police and investigators.

The police confirmed the incident was not terror related, but added that it was being treated as a major incident.