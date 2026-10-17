Video: Protesters Burn Building, Break Into Town Hall As Unrest Sweeps France

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday as Paris and several major French cities experienced violent clashes.

Police and protesters clashed, sending smoke from fires and tear gas over several demonstrations nationwide against high prices in the run-up to elections to replace President Emmanuel Macron.

Masked youths set a tourism office in the city of Lyon ablaze, as riot squads resorted to tear gas and water cannons to disperse hundreds confronting them.

In the second-largest city of Marseille, protesters broke into the town hall, overturning a bust and smashing furniture before being forced out by police, AFP journalists saw. The mayor called for police reinforcements.

In the northern city of Lille, protesters smashed their way into the mayor's office and vandalised the premises before leaving.

In Paris, tens of thousands marched across the east and north of the city, some shouting "Everyone hates the police" and "Macron, resign".

More than 600 demonstrations were planned across France, according to a website set up by organisers.

According to statements from the French Interior Ministry, police have deployed tear gas and water cannons in Paris to disperse crowds at locations like Place de la Republique and Place de la Nation.

Multiple Metro stations across central Paris have been shut down, and extensive security cordons are blocking access to the Champs-Elysees, the presidential palace, and government buildings.

The crisis began in mid-September 2026 as a localised student and teacher blockade in Paris's northern suburbs. Protesters were initially speaking out against severe teacher shortages, neglected school infrastructure, and falling education standards.

However, over the last three weeks, the movement has snowballed into a national crisis, fueled by broader economic grievances, including the high cost of living and rising fuel prices.

