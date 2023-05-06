Video: Passengers Smash Their Way Out Of Tube Train In London Following Fire Alert

There had been no reports of injury, the British Transport Police (BTP) informed.

Passengers in the United Kingdom smashed their way out of a tube train in South London following a fire alert on Friday evening, a day before King Charles III's coronation. According to the BBC, the incident took place at Clapham Common station. A viral video on social media showed a man with a hammer cracking one of the train windows to allow commuters trapped inside to get out.

"A fire broke out in the London Underground before the coronation of Charles III.. People in a panic knock out the windows of the train, so as not to die, inhaling acrid smoke," a Twitter user wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look below:

A fire broke out in the London Underground before the coronation of Charles III

A fire broke out in the London Underground. People in a panic knock out the windows of the train, so as not to die, inhaling acrid smoke. pic.twitter.com/5r13TYEBHu — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 6, 2023

There had been no reports of injury, the British Transport Police (BTP) informed.

London Fire Brigade said crews attended the scene but found no evidence of a fire. It added that about 500 people had left the train before crews from Battersea, Tooting and Brixton arrived at the scene.

"The train stopped suddenly with half the carriages in the station and there was no movement or announcements for several minutes. Then the lights went out and we could hear screaming towards the rear," a passenger told PA news agency.

"Finally the driver told us to walk to the rear of the train and we exited a set of open doors to witness the scene of broken windows on the platform where other passengers had obviously panicked. There was a strong smell of burning around the carriages with the broken windows," he added.

"Investigations are ongoing but the report of smoke is believed to have been caused by the train's brakes," the London Fire Brigade said, as per The Guardian.