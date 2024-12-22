Video: Panic At Berlin Airport As Flyer's Backpack Catches Fire

A backpack suddenly caught fire at Berlin Airport, sending passengers and staff into a state of panic. The incident unfolded at a terminal as the black backpack was seen engulfed in flames, with surrounding luggage untouched by the fire. Security personnel quickly sprang into action, using a fire extinguisher to contain the blaze, as seen in a video of the incident.

A woman nearby was seen running in haste to escape, slipping but fortunately managing to avoid serious harm. The owner of the backpack sustained a mild burn, and there were no other reported injuries.

The alarming scene was captured in a video posted by a fellow traveller, who shared their experience on social media. The passenger wrote, “POV: Minding my own business getting ready to board a flight in Berlin, and then all h*ll breaks loose after someone's backpack spontaneously combusts.” They added, “I'm counting my blessings this didn't happen 30 minutes later while on the plane.”

The internet is weighing in, with some emphasising the risks of electronic devices and their batteries catching fire, especially when packed in checked luggage.

A user wrote, “There is a reason airlines asked you if you have any lithium batteries in your luggage. People are stubborn and don't take this seriously.”

Another said, “People's reactions are crazy... and the guy with the extinguisher is like.. yeah normal day.”

“Imagine this happening on a flight. This is why it's important to follow the regulations of the airlines and aviation,” someone noted.

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in devices like laptops, cell phones, and power banks, are banned from checked luggage due to their potential flight risks. These batteries can overheat or short-circuit, causing a phenomenon called thermal runaway, which leads to smoke, flames, or even explosions. This is especially dangerous in cargo holds, where a fire could quickly spread and compromise the flight's safety.

While rare, incidents of lithium battery fires do occur. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documented 481 such incidents from 2006 to 2023, with an increase in incidents since 2014. To prevent fires, the FAA recommends passengers check their devices for damage or recalls and pack electronics in protective cases. Turning off devices when not in use and avoiding squeezing them can help prevent battery damage. If a device overheats mid flight, passengers should alert crew members, who are trained to handle such emergencies using fire extinguishers and thermal containment bags.