Video: Pallbearers Fall Into Grave While Carrying Casket At Philadelphia Cemetery

A shocking incident occurred at Greenmount Cemetery in North Philadelphia last week when pallbearers, carrying the casket of Benjamin Aviles, accidentally fell into the grave, according to Fox News. The mishap, which was caught on camera, occurred as the pallbearers slowly made their way to the burial site. As they attempted to place the casket on the platform above the grave, the wood platform unexpectedly gave way, sending both the pallbearers and the casket tumbling into the hole.

Aviles' stepdaughter, Maribelle Rodriguez, expressed her disbelief at the unsettling incident, saying she could hardly believe what had happened during such a solemn moment.

"It was just a horrible incident that happened at a bad moment," she told Fox News.

Family and friends rushed to help the men climb out of the grave, some of whom were trapped underneath the weight of the casket. Alives' son suffered the worst of the injures, Rodriguez said.

"The casket laid on top of him, and he was out like a light. His face was in the mud. They all got injured. They got hand and leg and back injuries. We were just covered in mud," she said.

The incident has drawn attention to safety concerns at cemeteries and has left many shaken by the tragic and unusual accident.

Rodriguez and her family blame Greenmount Cemetery for what they say was subpar conditions for a burial.

"The whole thing was trembling, it was like wobbly, it was unstable, it was all wet and soaked," Rodriguez said of the wood platform above the grave.

Aviles was eventually laid to rest, but the family wants an apology and a refund.

"I think they should apologize. I think there should be some reimbursement being that the ceremony was interrupted, nothing was done properly," Rodriguez said.

The funeral home and cemetery had no comment for a local news station. Meanwhile, it seems none of the pallbearers' injuries are considered serious, and everyone involved is expected to be OK.