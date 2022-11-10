Video Of Man Stuck In A Sewer Pipe Leaves Internet Shocked

The video received hundreds of remarks in the comment section.

A video of a rescue operation in which a man was extracted from a very narrow pipe has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a man stuck in a sewer pipe, which is claimed to be beneath the parking lot of Pulkovo International Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The man reportedly went into the sewer pipe to clean it but got stuck after moving inside for a few metres. He struggled in the cramped environment for some time before rescue workers arrived and saved him.



As per the visuals, he was shirtless when he was pulled out of the pipe, implying that he had left his clothes outside before entering the pipe. The clip has appeared on multiple social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter. On Reddit, it has been captioned, "In the Moskovsky district of Saint Petersburg, a man climbed into a sewer pipe and got stuck after a dozen meters. They had to dig up the roadway to rescue him. "



The video received 5,000 upvotes and several hundred remarks in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

😄Russian fecal trap. Typical russia.

In the temporarily russian-occupied St. Petersburg, a man tried to ferret through a sewage pipe.



This happened at Pulkovo airport. The man took off everything and climbed into the sewer pipe. I guess he was going home 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EdqdLFpGXS — NAFO Warrior 🇺🇦🫶 (@NAFOWarriorz) November 10, 2022



Many users expressed their fear of being trapped in a situation like this. One user commented, "This is worse than those cavemen who have to take off their helmets to get through the hole."



"I read about that for the first time a couple of months ago. My claustrophobia reached a new level. Why would anyone do that? I mean, if you have to exhale to get through an opening, you're not meant to go through that opening. And to think that someone had to be the first to map these caves," wrote another user.



Explaining a personal experience, a third user said, "There are some polar caves near where I live. They've been a tourist attraction for decades because they're perfectly safe, and it's really neat to see snow and ice in a cave in the middle of summer. I took the kids there when they were smaller, and that's how I discovered that I'm claustrophobic (caveophobic?) and I had a panic attack trying to go into the first cave."