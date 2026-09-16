Video: Nightmarish Scene After Iran Plane's Cabin Roof Liner Detaches

Passengers of an airline in Iran found themselves in a nightmarish situation for a few intense seconds on the runway when one of the two engines of a Boeing 737 failed, leading to severe vibration.

Local media reported that a tyre burst during the takeoff run likely threw debris into the engine and damaged it.

This is suspected to have led to severe vibration and the subsequent chaos. The full impact of the scare was visible in mobile videos taken by passengers.

The cabin's roof liner had come off over many seats. Passengers screamed in fear. No injuries were reported and the passengers were evacuated safely.

It was a routine domestic flight.

Some reports said the plane managed to take-off but the pilot declared an emergency and came for a landing immediately, during which the engine vibration caused the cabin's roof lining to come off.