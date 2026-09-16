US Set To Approve $2.8 Billion Arms Package For Israel: Report

The US federal government is on track to approve a $2.8 billion arms package for Israel, US media reported Tuesday, with the sale of 40,000 one-ton bombs among the largest munitions packages sold in recent years.

The Washington Post said the package -- funded with US taxpayer dollars -- featured some of the most destructive munitions in Western arsenals, including 20,000 MK-84s, 20,000 BLU-117s, and 20,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads.

The New York Times said the administration of US President Donald Trump had approved the sale, citing a US official.

A senior administration official told AFP that "all foreign arms sales are moving through the appropriate process," but wouldn't comment on pending transactions.

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesperson told AFP that "as a matter of policy, the Department does not confirm or comment on proposed arms sales until they have been formally notified to Congress."

The deal was reported amid an ongoing munitions shortage within the US military, with stocks rapidly depleting from the war with Iran and with the US spending $22.3 billion on munitions between February 28 and June 30.

In February 2025, the Trump administration had approved the sale of more than $7.4 billion in bombs, missiles and related equipment to Israel, including MK-84 munitions.

In response to concerns over civilian deaths in Gaza, former US president Joe Biden's administration had blocked a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, but the Trump Administration approved them after taking office in early 2025.

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