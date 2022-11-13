Video: Moment When Explosion Ripped Through Istanbul Street

A loud explosion was heard on a busy shopping street in Turkey's Istanbul leaving four dead and 38 injured on Sunday.
A video has surfaced on Twitter that shows the moment when the explosion occurred. In the footage, many people are seen walking on the famous Istiklal shopping street. A few seconds later, a loud bang was heard from far away, with flames erupting after the explosion.
❗Blast hits central #Istanbul, local media report. pic.twitter.com/s95VcL1BRr— NonMua (@NonMyaan) November 13, 2022
In another video, the police and emergency services could be seen deployed and evacuating the area.
The cause of the explosion, which took place at 6:30 pm IST, is still unknown. The shopping street is popular with tourists and locals.
The Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016, which was claimed by the terror group Islamic State.
With inputs from news agency AFP