Video: Minutes After Departure, Faltering Container Ship Crashes Into US Bridge

Here is a timeline of the collapse on Tuesday of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was hit by the Singapore-flagged container ship Dali. All times are EDT:

01:04 am (0504 GMT). - Loaded with shipping containers, Dali departs from Baltimore's port, heads to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

01:24 am - Dali slowly approaches the Key Bridge, according to a video captured by StreamTime Live.

Maryland's governor says the ship's mayday call enabled officials to limit traffic on Baltimore's Key Bridge before the crash that caused the bridge to collapse.



The freighter lost power before it struck as you can see in video, this is a terrible accident and hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/j1FRQ8FbK5 — Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) March 26, 2024

1:24:33 am - Dali appears to suffer a total power failure as all its lights go out.

1:25:31 am - About a minute later, the ship's lights flicker back on. Black smoke starts rising from somewhere aboard the ship.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)