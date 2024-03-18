Video: Miami Cops Drag Singer Out Of Car After She Claimed Diplomat Immunity

The police refused to buy the singer's argument that she has diplomatic immunity.

A singer was dragged from her car and arrested on Tuesday by the policemen in Miami for driving allegedly with a fake diplomatic tag. A video of the incident has appeared on social media and gained massive traction. According to New York Post, the singer's name is Cecilia Selina Mercado and she is 32 years old. She performs under the stage name Sessi. Ms Mercado was driving an Audi Q5 when she was pulled over for traffic violation, the outlet further said in its report.

The police asked her to produce license, but the singer handed them her passport and claimed to have "diplomatic immunity".

But a video clip shows a policeman holding the hand of the singer and asking her to stop out of the vehicle.

NEW: Miami cops arrest New York singer born in Bronx who claimed to be an 'ambassador at large' with 'immunity rights' while driving with FAKE diplomatic plates



Cecilia Selina Mercado, 32, also known as 'Sessi' was driving an Audi Q5 with fake diplomatic tags



She was arrested… pic.twitter.com/oleWXOn1Vl — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 14, 2024

"Please bring your supervisor now, you're reaching inside our vehicle, I feel threatened!" one of her co-passengers, identified by the Post as Scott Huss, is heard shouting in the video.

"You're reaching inside our vehicle, I feel threatened, I feel threatened, I feel threatened! Get off of her right now, get off of her right now," he further said.

The co-passenger also claimed the police have "no jurisdiction" over Ms Mercado since she is not a US citizen.

The heated exchange continues with Mr Huss telling the cops they are "going to get fired from your job, and she is going to get $250,000".

Ms Mercado was then dragged out of her car.

She was handcuffed and one of the officers told the singer if she only "complied," things would not have escalated.

"I did. I gave you my passport," said Ms Mercado.

"The female driver shown in the video was stopped by our officers for traffic violations. She then stated she had 'immunity.' She repeatedly refused to comply with officers' orders and was placed in handcuffs," the department said in a statement.

Mercado was released on a $2,500 (Rs 2.07 lakh) bond on Wednesday.