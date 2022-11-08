Video: Massive Fire Races Up 35-Storey Dubai Tower Near Burj Khalifa

Social media users have been posting images and videos of the high-rise building

A huge fire was reported at a 35-storey high-rise in Downtown Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building on Monday. However, the fire was extinguished just before 4 am and the building's residents were safely evacuated without injuries.

Social media users have been posting images and videos of the high-rise building. The video shows fire racing up the side of the structure of the 8 Boulevard Walk Tower.

Watch the video here:

Located near the Burj Khalifa, the building shows black char marks after the fire. According to the Independent, the building is a part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar. Dubai police and the civil defence did not immediately acknowledge the fire and Emaar has not issued any statement on the fire yet.

Reports suggest that there has been a series of fires in tall skyscrapers in Dubai which has raised questions about the safety of such buildings.

In April, another fire was reported at Dubai's luxury Swissotel Al Murooj hotel, opposite the Burj Khalifa. But no injuries were reported in the incident, Independent reported.

On New Year's Eve in 2015, a massive fire broke out at the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.