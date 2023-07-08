Video: Man Tries To Rob Staff, Customers At US Salon. This Happens Next

The incident took place on Monday at Nail First Salon in Atlanta.

A robbery attempt in broad daylight at a nail salon in the United States did not go as planned for the thief. A video shared on Facebook by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta showed an unidentified man storming into a nail salon with his hand in a bag, as if he had a weapon, and demanding money from the staff and customers present at the scene. However, the reaction from people at the salon was not what he expected.

According to FoxNews, the incident took place on Monday at Nail First Salon in Atlanta. There were plenty of people inside when the man walked in screaming at them to hand over their cash. In the clip, the man was heard yelling, "Everybody get down! Give me your money! Give me your money!"

Watch the video below:

The man's intimidation tactics did not seem to work. In fact, in the clip, when the thief went to the man standing behind the counter, he seemed too busy, taking a phone call and even walking away. When a woman stood up, the thief snatched the phone from her hand, following which the woman turned around and walked out the door.

In the video, the man is then heard making demands once again, however, when no one paid attention to him, he gave up and walked out the door.

According to FoxNews, Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident. The cops said that the man got away in a silver-coloured sedan.

"Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation...The suspect demanded the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money. The suspect then fled the location in a silver in color sedan," the caption of the post read.

Meanwhile, the video has garnered various reactions on Facebook. "They were so calm...just backed right out the door....LOL!" jokingly wrote one user. "Boi I just screamed laughing," commented another.