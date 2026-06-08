Video: Mall Crumbles, Families Run For Safety As Quake Jolts Philippines

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Monday around 7.37 am IST, killing 12 people and causing severe damage.

In General Santos City (GenSan), parts of a shopping mall collapsed. Videos circulating on social media show sections of a commercial complex crumbling sending thick dust and smoke into the air. Debris is scattered across roads and surrounding areas, sending people running for their safety.

Many families gathered in open spaces, while children were seen crying as they ran from the area.

Among the establishments that suspended operations were Robinsons Place General Santos and SM City General Santos. In separate advisories, both mall operators said inspections were underway to identify any possible structural damage.

Robinsons Land Corp, the company that operates the Robinsons mall, said preliminary information indicated no injuries at its properties. The company deployed engineering and construction teams to inspect structures and assess whether any repairs or additional safety measures would be required.

SM City General Santos also kept its doors closed as teams examined the mall's facilities, including electrical, water and other utility systems that could have been affected by the strong tremor. Mall management said operations would resume only after safety checks were completed.

The earthquake was so powerful that it was felt even in Davao City, which is nearly 200 kilometres away from the epicenter.

"It's a major earthquake and we're expecting damages and we already have some damaged buildings based on videos we've seen," said Teresito Bacolcol, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology's director.

Authorities have kept tsunami warnings in place after monitoring stations continued to record tsunami waves and sea-level disturbances following the quake. Although the wave measured about 1 metre in height, officials said it was too early to declare the threat over.

Philippine officials have not lifted the tsunami warning yet because monitoring equipment is still detecting tsunami waves and unusual changes in sea levels.

Police have confirmed that at least 12 people died and 200 were injured as a result of the earthquake. Preliminary assessments also indicate that at least 37 buildings have been damaged in the quake.