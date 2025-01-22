Video: Joe Biden Prays Before Trump's Oath-Taking Ceremony, Reaction Viral

Moments before Donald Trump took the oath of office on Monday, the camera panned to Joe Biden, who defeated him four years ago. The outgoing President, sitting beside Kamala Harris, left everyone amused with a gesture not many thought they would get to see on live television.

While several photos and videos from the inauguration ceremony have gone viral on social media, this one with Biden stands out.

In the short clip, Senator Amy Klobuchar announces the arrival of President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, marking the beginning of the peaceful transfer of power. Next, the camera cuts to Biden, who applauds, smiles and then offers a quick prayer, making a cross-heart sign as the crowd cheers for Trump.

OMG wait until you see it it's hilarious???? pic.twitter.com/5CqyDAYPwI — Rich From CA (@TheRichFromCali) January 20, 2025

The video quickly went viral.

A person commented, "The man said, 'May thee odds be ever in your favour America!'"

The man said “May thee odds be ever in your favor America!” ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4FwTlVH9Co — Ay'Jose (@shawty_slymm) January 20, 2025

Another said, "Just when I think I can't love him any more! God bless you, Joe and thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Just when I think I can't love him any more! God bless you, Joe and thank you from the bottom of my heart! — Momma Nee ???????????????????? (@MoMommaNee) January 21, 2025

"Yup of the two Biden is the Christian and he knows we have to pray for America now," read another comment.

Yup of the two Biden is the Christian and he knows we have to pray for America now. https://t.co/gmVluw0Sg7 — David (@DavidblogerICBW) January 21, 2025

Apart from Joe Biden's prayer moment, Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump announcing that he'd rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America also went viral.

"A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump said.

Ms Clinton chuckled, while her husband and former US President Bill Clinton, sitting next to her, looked at her and smiled.

Trump delivered a remarkable 29-minute speech upon his return to the White House, discussing his plans to reset US policies on key issues such as immigration, tariffs, and energy.