Video: JD Vance's Socks Distract Donald Trump At Oval Office Meeting

The Oval Office on Wednesday witnessed a light-hearted moment as US President Donald Trump ribbed Vice President JD Vance about the green-and-white shamrock socks he wore during a meeting with Ireland Prime Minister Michael Martin. President Trump couldn't help but laugh as he was momentarily distracted by Mr Vance's crazy-patterned socks.

The discussion on inflation took an amusing turn when Mr Vance's shamrock-patterned socks suddenly caught the president's attention.

Pointing at his deputy's feet, President Trump said, "I have to just, speak of inflation; I love these socks. What's with these socks?"

He added, "I'm trying to stay focused, but I'm very impressed with the Vice President's socks." Following his comment, JD Vance burst out laughing.

Reposting the video on X, Mr Vance said, "I knew he'd comment on these socks," along with a laughing emoji.

I knew he'd comment on these socks ???? https://t.co/VNYxgF49Ti — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 12, 2025

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Vance welcomed Michael Martin for St Patrick's day breakfast at his residence when he revealed the reason for wearing shamrock-patterned socks.

He said, "In your honour, I wore these shamrocks. I will say when we meet later in the Oval Office, President Trump is a very big fan of conservative dress, so if he notices these socks, you have to defend me in the Oval Office by saying, 'This is an important part of cementing the Irish-American relationship,p and this is the only reason he is wearing these socks.'"

J.D. Vance at the St. Patrick's Day breakfast:

Not only strengthening U.S.-Ireland ties, but speaking on “sock diplomacy” ???? pic.twitter.com/3vKa8nASIs — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 12, 2025

Mr Vance also said, "One of the things that we try to do with this breakfast is to remind people of the important bonds of friendship between the United States and Ireland."

Later in the day, Mr Martin returned to the Oval Office and presented President Trump with a bowl of shamrocks ahead of the St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17. The two leaders then also went for an annual luncheon at the Capitol.

"The time-honoured tradition of the Shamrock Bowl ceremony is an important moment to reflect upon the relationship between our two countries. Our peoples have stood side by side for a long time. Irish America has been at the heart of shaping this great nation," Mr Martin wrote on X.

The time-honoured tradition of the Shamrock Bowl ceremony is an important moment to reflect upon the relationship between our two countries.



Our peoples have stood side by side for a long time.



Irish-America has been at the heart of shaping this great nation. pic.twitter.com/ITOCBpwoZs — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 12, 2025

During his engagement with Mr Martin, President Trump was measured, saying he wouldn't "do anything to hurt Ireland" before the caveat that the trade relationship between the two countries should be rooted in "fairness".