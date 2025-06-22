Video: Israel Destroys Iranian F-5 Fighter Jets At Airport

The Israeli forces on Saturday struck a dozen of military targets in Iran, including two F-5 fighter jets at the Dezful Airport, in the Islamic country's Khuzestan province.

The F-5s are part of Iran's aging fleet of fighter jets from the era of the shah.

Black-and-white footage released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday showed the forces destroying one of the aircraft at the airport.

Besides, eight launchers, including six that were ready to fire missiles toward Israeli territory, were destroyed, the forces said.

The IDF said around 20 IAF fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Iran on Saturday. Among the targets struck were a military site containing components to produce explosive materials, weapons storage, and production facilities, and Iranian aerial defense systems.

The Israeli forces also struck military infrastructure sites at the Isfahan airport, in order to prevent the Iranian Air Force's use of the military infrastructure, they said.

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated on Sunday after the US joined the Israeli military's campaign and targeted three nuclear sites in Iran.

The attack on Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan sites came after days of deliberation and long before US President Donald Trump's self-imposed two-week deadline to take a call.

US B-2 Spirit bombers flew non-stop for about 37 hours from Missouri to deliver what Mr Trump called a "very successful attack" on Iran's nuclear programme.

The strikes, carried out with a combination of bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles, were the most direct US military action against Iran in years. Trump said six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, and around 30 Tomahawk missiles targeted other nuclear installations.

He warned Tehran of "far greater" consequences if it did not end its conflict with Israel.