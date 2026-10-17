Video: Iranian Fishermen Race To Grab iPhones, Perfume From Sunken Cargo Ship

Hundreds of fishermen took to the waters along Iran's Gulf coast in small fishing boats and salvage vessels after the GFS Pride sank on October 14, to collect iPhones, French perfume and other goods from a sunken cargo ship.

"We are gathering and heading towards the Strait of Hormuz," one man said in a video. "We heard a container ship sank, so we're going to collect iPhones and perfume."

Footage from the area showed boats moving through partially submerged containers as men tried to pull boxes out of the water. In one video, a small boat could be seen struggling to tow an entire shipping container.

What Caused The Ship To Sink?

Singapore, under whose flag the GFS Pride sailed, said the vessel sank after a fire broke out on board. All 21 crew members were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy said the ship had entered an "unauthorised and dangerous" route before hitting a sea mine, which triggered the fire.

The vessel went down with more than 2,500 containers on board.

The sinking comes as attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified. The IRGC's strikes have reached their highest tempo since the war began in late February, although relatively few vessels have been sunk.

The GFS Pride was the second ship to sink within 24 hours and the third since the war began. The first was the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Cape Dao, which was lost in an attack on September 23.

The IRGC navy has warned ships away from the area while also urging local fishermen to be careful around containers drifting on the surface.

Iran Links Strait's Reopening To US Withdrawal

Tehran on Friday made clear that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would depend on US forces leaving the region.

Brig Gen Mohammad Akraminia, a spokesman for Iran's army, warned that Iranian forces would drive US troops out if they remained.

He said, "If America leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will open, collective security will be established with the participation of regional states, and the global economy will improve. And if it does not leave, we will expel it."

Akraminia blamed Washington for insecurity in the waters east of the strait. He also urged shipowners to use a corridor designated by Iran's armed forces, claiming vessels following the route would be safe.