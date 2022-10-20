Video: Indonesia Mosque's Giant Dome Collapses In Fire During Renovation

Indonesia mosque fire: Officials reportedly said there were no casualties.

The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed on Wednesday after a major fire broke out. Dramatic social media footage showed the moment the mosque's dome collapsed. However, officials said there were no casualties, reported Gulf Today.

The dome was destroyed by a fire during its renovation. Firefighters were alerted shortly after 3 pm (local time), with at least 10 fire engines being dispatched to the scene, Indonesia media reported.

Video footage showed flames and smoke billowing from the mosque's dome just before it collapsed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Reports suggest that the Islamic Centre was undergoing renovations at the time.

No one was injured in the fire or the ensuing collapse. Local media said police are investigating the cause of the fire and have questioned contractors working in the building, reported Gulf Today.

Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Centre complex also houses educational, commercial and research facilities.

The mosque's dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the October 2002 fire taking five hours to extinguish, the report said.

