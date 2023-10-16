Video: Hamas Gunman's GoPro Footage Shows Him On A Rampage, And His Death

The operatives in a squad formation crossed the border fencing to enter Israel.

Palestinian group Hamas unleashed horror on Israeli civilians with their surprise attacks last week. The three-pronged attack from land, sea and even air through rockets targeted Israeli civilian and military establishments.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) released raw GoPro First-Person View (FPV) footage of an armed Hamas operative ambushing an Israeli check post and attacking Israelis with their assault rifles before being gunned down by the security forces.

Disturbing Visuals Below. Viewer Discretion Is Advised

The 3-minute-long horrifying video of the Hamas assault shows several operatives on bikes and pick-up trucks carrying rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) with Kalashnikovs slung on their shoulders and heading towards the Gaza-Israel border wall.

The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces. pic.twitter.com/4sKuxl9uRq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

The operatives in a squad formation crossed the border fencing to enter Israel and ambush Israeli forces with RPGs and assault rifles. They then moved to a civilian area and went on a shooting spree, indiscriminately aiming at houses and even firing on the tyre of an ambulance parked in the area.

The operatives killed an Israeli who was in the house and then moved forward after reloading their gun with a new magazine and breaking into a house. When the gunmen entered the house, a phone on the dining table was still unlocked and lights were on, the Hamas gunmen with their Kalshnikovs searched the entire house for people but found no one.

The ambush by the Hamas operative ended with his death after the Israeli security forces counter-attacked and shot him dead from a concealed place. Howling and screaming in pain, the man was on the ground after being hit.

Israel's Planned Ground Assault

The surprise terror attacks from Hamas are meeting a brutal counter-offensive from Israel on Gaza. The Israeli forces earlier gave a deadline to over a million Gazans to flee south to safety before a planned ground assault on north Gaza is launched. Israel's offensive has raised concerns about a serious humanitarian crisis that may unfold in Gaza with the ground assault.

Israel has claimed that Hamas is not letting Gazans flee to safety and using them as human shields against Israeli counter-attack. The Israeli military raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, adding it would refrain from striking two roads in the Gaza Strip marked for residents to move south and out of the way of a possible ground offensive.

The continuous bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 2,670 people, including over 700 children. Over 1,400 Israelis are dead and hundreds kidnapped since the horrifying attack.