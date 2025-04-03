Video: Gaza Family Executes Hamas Gunman Who Killed Their Relative

A Hamas operative was executed in broad daylight by a well-known Gaza family after he shot and killed one of their relatives.

Members of the Abu Samra clan, a prominent family in central Gaza, claimed the Hamas militant had gunned down Abdulrahman Sha'aban Abu Samra when they were waiting in a queue to receive flour. In response, they tracked him down and executed him near the entrance of Deir al-Balah, where several relatives opened fire, Reuters reported.

In a statement shared on social media, they did not specify who pulled the trigger but rejected reports that their relative had been accidentally hit by shrapnel.

Footage circulating on social media shows the Hamas militant being detained before his execution and then shot while kneeling and facing a wall.

???? فيديو : التحفظ على القـ ـا تل الحمـ،،،ـساوي قبل اعد|مه حيث انه قـ ـتـ ـل قبلها بلحظات الشاب عبد الرحمن شعبان أبو سمرة " أبو عبيد " في دير البلح pic.twitter.com/qjMBXym3wG — ابو الحسن ???????? (@_G4Z4_) April 1, 2025

⚠️⚠️⚠️Content Warning⚠️⚠️⚠️



Abu Samra clan in the #Gaza Strip executes their son's killer.



Members of the Abu Samra clan in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, executed #Hamas police investigation officer Ibrahim al-Najjar, who killed the family's martyr, Abdul Rahman Abu Samra.… https://t.co/9m9WWJgcX2 pic.twitter.com/x6RjBywZAn — Elly ????️Israel Hamas War Updates (@elly_bar) April 1, 2025

Hamas said in a statement, "We will not allow any party to spread chaos in the Gaza Strip or take the law into their hands."

Gaza is home to several powerful clans like the Abu Samra family, many of whom operate independently of Hamas. These families control businesses, command the loyalty of hundreds or even thousands, and are often well-armed.

Some of these clans have a history of rivalries and periodic clashes with Hamas. Last spring, tensions flared between Hamas and the Doghmush clan, a powerful family in Gaza City, over aid distribution and reports that Israel had considered involving the family in post-war governance.

The dispute ended with Hamas allegedly executing the clan's leader and two others inside a family compound.

Protests against Hamas have reportedly spread across Gaza over the past week, with thousands participating. Demonstrators have faced threats from Hamas and other terror groups, warning they would be treated as Israeli collaborators, The Times Of Israel reported.

Hamas official Basem Naim told Qatari channel Al-Araby, "Demonstrations are expected from people facing extermination, against war and destruction." He insisted the protests were against the war, not Hamas.