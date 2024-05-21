Video: Frontier Airline Passenger Arrested For Refusing To Comply With Exit Row Instructions

She was eventually escorted off the plane by police officers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

An unruly passenger was escorted off a Frontier Airlines flight in handcuffs after a heated dispute with flight attendants over exit row instructions. According to the New York Post, the incident happened on May 9, when the unidentified woman argued with a flight attendant about the exit row requirements. When asked if she would help in the event of an emergency, she reportedly said: ''Oh, I'm not going to save anybody. If something happens, I'm going to save myself.''

The woman told the flight attendant she was "wasting her breath," as the crew member walked away. As the argument escalated, she got into a verbal altercation with another flight crew member after she was asked to exit the plane.

A third staff member also requested the woman to exit, but she refused and insisted on calling her lawyer. Meanwhile, one of the pilots confronted her as other passengers encouraged her to get off the plane. However, she insisted that she needed to reach her young grandson in Texas.

"Are you arresting me," she exclaimed. "What crime did I commit?"

She was eventually escorted off the plane by police officers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. As a result, all the passengers had to deboard while she was taken away in a police car and the flight was delayed.

Notably, passengers sitting in emergency exit rows are asked by flight attendants before takeoff if they are willing and able to operate the exit door in the event there is an emergency during the flight.

''This may have been her first time in an exit row so she did not understand or realize or want to understand that the flight attendant has to get a verbal yes from everyone when you are doing when you are going through the drill. And she had an attitude with giving the verbal yes because she thought shaking her head was sufficient and didn't realize or didn't want to realize why she had to give a verbal yes,'' a TikToker who captured the video explained.