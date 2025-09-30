Video: Food Delivery Worker's Narrow Escape As US Immigration Agents Chase Him

A dramatic scene unfolded in Chicago as a food delivery worker made a daring escape from US immigration agents who were chasing him. A video of the incident shows 10 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in tactical gear chasing the worker in downtown Chicago. According to eyewitnesses, the food delivery worker was riding his bike when he noticed the immigration agents approaching him. During the chase, one ICE officer yelled "Get him!" despite the delivery worker having no physical or threatening contact with the agents, only verbal comments.

Despite the officers' efforts, the individual successfully escapes, leaving the ICE agents trailing behind.

Watch the video here:

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier today ICE agents chase after a man in downtown Chicago after he made verbal comments but no physical or threatening contact. The man was able to get away. pic.twitter.com/uOiHXSmQny — Christopher Sweat (@SweatEm) September 28, 2025

The video's viral spread led to widespread mockery of the agents' failed chase. One user joked, "Now that's a Chi-town biker. Neither rain nor snow nor ICE... stops us."

Another said, "The thing with wearing all that paramilitary equipment - it's gonna weigh you down. I bet they didn't think of that when they designed this cosplay uniform."

A third added, "He escaped, ICE is frozen."

The incident also highlights the challenges surrounding immigration enforcement in the US. Many argued that the current system is broken and that immigrants are often forced to live in fear of deportation. Others argued that immigration laws must be enforced to protect national security and jobs for citizens.

According to ABC7Chicago, multiple people, including a family with children, were detained by immigration agents on Sunday afternoon. A senior US Border Patrol official acknowledged that some detentions were based on individuals' appearance, sparking concerns about profiling and enforcement practices.