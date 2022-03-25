Video: Fire After Explosion At Saudi Oil Depot Near Jeddah F1 Race Venue

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah ahead of a Formula 1 race, reports Reuters. Oil giant Aramco has several facilities in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday that they would be issuing a statement on a big military operation "deep in Saudi Arabia".

Videos from the spot circulating on social media show the practice racing continuing with large smoke clouds seen in the distance.

The cause of the raging fire was not immediately known. Saudi Arabia's state oil company and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident. However, it comes days after a similar attack on the Jeddah oil depot.

The fire seems to be centered on the same North Jeddah Bulk Plant, reports the Associated Press.

The North Jeddah Bulk Plant stores diesel, gasoline and jet fuel for use in Jeddah, the kingdom's second-largest city. It accounts for over a quarter of all of Saudi Arabia's supplies and also supplies fuel crucial to running a regional desalination plant.

Houthi rebels today acknowledged that they had launched a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia. Earlier today, Saudi air defences destroyed a ballistic rocket launched towards the port city of Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched towards Najran, near the Yemen border.