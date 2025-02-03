Video: Donald Trump Flies Over Newly Named 'Gulf Of America'

Soaring over the Gulf of Mexico aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, US President Donald Trump celebrated the fulfilment of one of his first promises -- to rename the water body. For the first time, the presidential aircraft flew over what's officially the "Gulf of America" following Trump's executive order.

The occasion, heavily covered by the press travelling with him, was shared by Trump himself through a video posted on his X account.

"Air Force One is currently in international waters for the first time in history, flying over the recently renamed Gulf of America," the pilot announced, instructing those on board to sit back and enjoy the flight to New Orleans.

Trump, who signed an executive order in January to rechristen the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," praised the pilot's announcement before signing a proclamation declaring February 9, 2025, as the first-ever "Gulf of America Day."

"Make America great again, right? That's what we care about," Trump said, signing the document, jokingly adding, "So this is a famous pen now."

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico was one of Trump's first major acts after taking office for a second term. Calling it the "perfect rebrand," he framed it as a nod to America's economic and strategic presence in the region.

His executive order directed the Secretary of the Interior to ensure all federal references reflect the new name. This includes agency maps, contracts, and official documents, with updates to the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) to standardise the change.

The order describes the Gulf as a key part of America's early trade and global commerce, calling it an "integral asset" to the nation's growth. Google has confirmed it will update the name for US users once GNIS implements the change, though users in Mexico will still see "Gulf of Mexico," and other countries may display both names.

The move was met with mixed reactions. Hillary Clinton appeared to stifle a laugh during Trump's inaugural speech when he mentioned it, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum mocked the decision, suggesting that the US should instead be renamed "America Mexicana." She even displayed a 1607 map labelling the land north of Mexico as "Mexican America."