Video: Indian Band Play <i>'Dhoom Machale</i>' To Welcome King Charles At Event

Blending Scottish bagpipes and Bollywood, an Indian band welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a royal ceremony by playing the beats of Dhoom Machale-song from the 2004 Bollywood action blockbuster Dhoom-at the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Social media users were left amazed after the moment, captured by the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, went viral.

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, established in the 1950s, has performed in front of royalty multiple times. With branches in the UK, India, the US, and Kenya, the group specialises in blending Scottish musical traditions with elements of Hindu culture.

The video, recently shared on the Hindu Scottish pipe band's Instagram page, has gained massive traction online, with many desi viewers struggling to believe it was real.

Several users referenced Dhoom 2, where Hrithik Roshan's character disguises himself as Queen Elizabeth for a diamon heist. "That's clearly Hrithik Roshan disguised as Camilla," wrote an Instagram user.

However, for those who suspected the clip was edited, the BBC's official coverage of the event confirmed that the performance did indeed take place as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the Abbey.