81-Year-Old US Man, Confused After Scam Call, Shoots Dead Uber Driver

An 81-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder after he shot an Uber driver, thinking she was trying to rob him. The victim, identified as Loletha Hall, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds near the home of 81-year-old William Brock in South Charleston on March 25.

As per BBC, the incident happened when Ms Hall was sent via the Uber app to the elderly man's house to pick up a package for delivery. When she arrived, Mr Brock threatened her with a gun and asked who she was working for. He took her cell phone and prevented her from getting in her vehicle and driving away.

''When she tried to get away, he shot her once, and then there was more exchange between them. Mr Brock was at some point injured to his head, and he shot Ms Hall a second time. There was more conversation, and then he shot her a third time. Only after he shot her a third time did he then make contact with authorities to report the incident, '' Lt. Kristopher Shultz of the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

Mr Brock then called 911 to say he had shot someone at his home, claiming Hall had tried to rob him. She was taken to a hospital but later died there from her wounds. She is survived by her 33-year-old son, Mario.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, both the elderly man and the driver appeared to have fallen victim to scam phone calls. Mr Brock had received scam calls from someone pretending to be an officer who eventually began making threats and demanding money, authorities said. Ms Hall, according to officials, was also sent to Mr Brock's house by a scammer and instructed to pick up a package. She did not know the calls made to Mr Brock, authorities said.

''Mr. Brock received some scam call by a person purporting to be someone from our courts who informed him a family member was incarcerated and that he had a bond of a significant amount of money. The calls turned from 'I'm an officer in the court' to 'We have this subject hostage, this is a ransom demand,'' Mr Shultz added.

Mr Brock faces charges of murder, carrying a potential sentence of 15 years to life imprisonment. He was released from the Clark County Jail after posting US$200,000 bail.

Uber on Wednesday said it was in touch with law enforcement and committed to supporting the investigation.

"This is a horrific tragedy, and our hearts continue to be with Loletha's loved ones as they grieve. We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation," an Uber spokesperson told USA TODAY on Monday.