Vatican To Hold Press Conference On 'Supernatural Phenomena' Today

This is the first time since 1978 that the Vatican is holding such a press conference.

The Vatican will hold a press conference to announce the updated church doctrines on "supernatural phenomena" on Friday. A notice about the press conference has been posted on the website of Holy See Press Office, which led several outlets to incorrectly report that the announcement is about "aliens". Rather, the church officials will "present the new provisions of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith for discerning between apparitions and other supernatural phenomena", according to the notice.

An "apparition" refers to an instance where a divine entity, such as a saint, the Virgin Mary or Christ himself, appears before a person on Earth.

The press conference will be held by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, Monsignor Armando Matteo and Sister Daniela Del Gaudio.

The announcement will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of the Vatican.

A report published in Fox News last week, Fernandez had said that the dicastery is "in the process of finalising a new text with clear guidelines and norms for the discernment of apparitions and other phenomena".

As per established practice, apparitions are documented and scrutinised by the diocesan bishop's office and then forwarded to Rome for further investigation.

The announcement is gaining traction because the one like this has not been held since February 1978.

Fox News said the most well-documented apparition in the modern day is the Miracle of Fatima in 1917. After an alleged series of appearances by the Virgin Mary to several peasant children that promised a public miracle, tens of thousands of people in Fatima, Portugal, claimed to witness the sun move erratically across the sky and produce radiant colors for several minutes.

The Pope formally recognised the "supernatural" event in 1930 and formally approved it a decade later.