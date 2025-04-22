Vatican Releases Photo Of Pope Francis In Coffin Ahead Of His Funeral

The Vatican published Tuesday a photo and video of Pope Francis in his open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

Photo Credit: AFP

The images were taken in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Francis's residence at the Vatican where he died Monday, age 88.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)