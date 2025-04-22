Advertisement

Vatican Releases Photo Of Pope Francis In Coffin Ahead Of His Funeral

Read Time: 1 min
Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter.
Vatican City:

The Vatican published Tuesday a photo and video of Pope Francis in his open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

Photo Credit: AFP

The images were taken in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Francis's residence at the Vatican where he died Monday, age 88.

