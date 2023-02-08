From Rose Day To Teddy Day, What The 7 Days Of Valentine's Week Signify

Propose Day marks the second day of the Valentine's week

Valentine's Day is celebrated as the day of love every year on February 14. It is the day when people profess their love for someone while others vow to strengthen their relationships. The celebrations of Valentine's Day kick off a week before with the beginning of Valentine's Week. It starts with Rose Day on February 7 and ends on February 14. Other days in the week are Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day.

Valentine's Week is all about making your loved one feel special through different expressions of love. Each day of the week represents love and affection in various forms and serves as an opportunity to woo your better half.

Below is the list of the days in Valentine's Week and their significance.

Rose Day – February 7

Rose Day 2023 will be marked on Tuesday. Roses have long been a symbol of love. Presenting someone with a fresh red rose is the most romantic way to express love. While red roses signify romance, yellow rose are associated with friendship. White roses symbolise peace and affection and the pink roses are given to someone you are grateful to.

Propose Day – February 8

Propose Day marks the second day of the Valentine's Week. It offers an opportunity to let your loved one or crush know that you have feelings for them. It is the day to pour your heart out and profess your love for your significant other. It is on Wednesday this year.

Chocolate Day – February 9

Chocolate is loved by everyone. So, there is a whole day dedicated to the treat in the Valentine's Week. Rituals for the day involve gifting a box of chocolates to some you love or putting effort to make some handmade chocolates.

Teddy Day – February 10

A teddy bear perfectly embodies the love and affection we have for someone. If you hesitate in saying the three words, then a teddy bear can do the job. On this day, people often gift adorable teddy bears to their partners to show their love.

Promise Day - February 11

Promise Day, which will be celebrated on Saturday this year, is another significant day of the Valentine's Week. It is the time when couples make promises to never leave each other's side and be there in ups and downs. You can make a promise on this day and keep it to show your loyalty towards your partner.

Hug Day – February 12

A simple hug has the power to melt even the most hard-nosed people. If you have irked your partner lately then there is nothing better than a hug to make them feel better. A hug is an expression of love not just for romantic couples for also for those who care for each other.

Kiss Day – February 13

A kiss is often the most common way to seal a relationship. It is a simple gesture that says a thousand words and can make people feel more special. It has been a symbol of love for romantic partners for ages.

Valentine's Day – February 14

This marks the end of the Valentine Week and is celebrated as the day of love. People celebrate Valentine's Day by going on a romantic dinner, watching a movie together, and giving surprises to each other.