US's Georgia School Shooter Was 14-Year-old Student: Police

The 14-year-old shooter is in custody, police said.

The perpetrator of a shooting at a US high school on Wednesday was a 14-year-old student and two of the four people killed were fellow pupils, authorities said.

"Of those that are deceased, two were students and two were teachers here at the school," said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "The shooter is in custody... He is a fourteen year old student here at the high school."

