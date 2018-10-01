US, Canada And Mexico Agree New Trilateral Trade Deal To Replace NAFTA

The new deal "will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth," the US said

Negotiators from Canada and the United States went down to the wire but were able to reach an agreement on a new free trade pact that will include Mexico, the governments announced late Sunday night.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) updates and replaces the nearly 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which President Donald Trump had labeled a disaster and promised to cancel.

The rewrite "will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region," according to the statement from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.