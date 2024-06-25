US Woman Vanishes In Bahamas While Attending Yoga Retreat

Taylor Casey was last seen on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old US woman has been missing since last week after she travelled to the Bahamas to attend a yoga retreat. According to NBC News, Taylor Casey was last seen on Wednesday around Paradise Island. She travelled to the Caribbean country for the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat before she "mysteriously vanished". In a statement, her family members said that they are "deeply concerned" for Ms Casey's safety and well-being. They believe that the 41-year-old is in "danger" as she "would never disappear like this".

"We are deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being. I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," the worried mother said as the family urged anyone with information to come forward, as per the outlet. "Taylor would never disappear like this," she added.

On Tuesday, the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas also confirmed Ms Casey's disappearance and said that it had asked police to investigate. According to the retreat, the 41-year-old didn't attend morning classes on Thursday after she was last seen the evening before. "The Ashram is asking anyone with information on Ms. Casey to contact the local police. In the interim it is collaborating with the authorities on their investigation," the retreat centre said, per CBS News.

Ms Casey's family is now expected to travel to the Caribbean country this week to assist in the search. Her loved ones have described her as a Black American with light skin and a thin appearance, standing 5 feet, 10 inches, with natural, often-covered hair. She is an "intelligent, deeply caring, thoughtful and joyful person," who has been practising yoga for 15 years, the family members said.

Notably, Ms Casey's disappearance comes as the US State Department warned travellers earlier this year to exercise increased caution in the Bahamas, including in Nassau, because of crime. "Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas," officials warned.